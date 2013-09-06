Jungels in the Luxembourg men's team for Worlds
One-man team for Florence
Luxembourg has announced its men's team for the upcoming UCI World Championships: Bob Jungels. The tiny nation has only one start place in the road race and time trial, as it is ranked 32nd out of 35 nations on the UCI's rankings.
Jungels is only 20 and in his first pro year, with RadioShack-Leopard. He won both national championships this year – admittedly against a small field -- as well as the Gran Premio Nobil Rubinette and a stage at his homeland Tour of Luxembourg,where he finished fifth overall.
If he is unable to ride, his place will be taken by Ben Gastauer, of AG2R.
Christine Majerus of the Sengers Ladies Cycling Team will ride both women's races. For the Juniors, Tom Wirtgen and Luc Turchi will ride both road and time trial, with Leonard Haas also riding the road race. The reserve rider is Larry Valvasori.
