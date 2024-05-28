Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Victoire Berteau to represent France at home Olympics

By
published

Évita Muzic expresses 'bitterness and regret' after missing out on the selection

Juliette Labous
Juliette Labous (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and Victoire Berteau have secured the three coveted spots on the elite women's team that will represent France in the road race on August 4 at the Paris Olympic Games, the Fédération Français de Cyclisme (FFC) confirmed on Tuesday.

Labous and Cordon-Ragot will also compete in the individual time trial on July 27.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.