Jonas Vingegaard to miss Volta a Catalunya after Paris-Nice crash

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike rider still nursing injuries from crash in France

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard reacts prior to the start of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Vinegaard crashed out of Paris-Nice last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have announced that Jonas Vingegaard will not be taking the start of the upcoming Volta a Catalunya (March 24-30), with the Dane instead taking time to recover from a crash at Paris-Nice.

Vingegaard pulled out of Paris-Nice ahead of the sixth stage after crashing on the fifth stage, a hilltop finish at La Côte-Saint-André. He suffered a hand contusion as well as dizziness and pain in his face but went on to finish the stage.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
SALASSA ITALY MARCH 13 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost competes in the breakaway competes during the 105th MilanoTorino 2024 a 177km one day race from Rho to Salassa 346m on March 13 2024 in Salassa Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

How to watch Milano-Torino – Live streams, TV channels
One of the early breakaway groups passes through the start/finish area in downtown Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

'Tour of Colorado' pro stage race in development by UK company for US launch in 2026
Black and white Prologo Dimension R2 saddles next to each other

The superlight Prologo Dimension R2 saddle will aid performance across multiple disciplines

See more latest
Most Popular
SALASSA ITALY MARCH 13 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost competes in the breakaway competes during the 105th MilanoTorino 2024 a 177km one day race from Rho to Salassa 346m on March 13 2024 in Salassa Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
How to watch Milano-Torino – Live streams, TV channels
One of the early breakaway groups passes through the start/finish area in downtown Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.
'Tour of Colorado' pro stage race in development by UK company for US launch in 2026
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Race winner Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek reacts after the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
'I just need to fight and believe' – Elisa Balsamo motivated to conquer Milan-San Remo climbs and make Italian history
NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 LR Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Siebe Roesems of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny lead the peloton during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
How to watch Nokere Koerse 2025 – TV and streaming options, timings
Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, a 189km race from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday 11 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Uijtdebroeks plagued by recurring 'numb legs' in Tirreno-Adriatico withdrawal
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
Biniam Girmay
'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
Rapha lightweight jacket
Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry
Tom Wieckowski measures the width of a road tyre
Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming