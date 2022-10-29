Jonas Vingegaard – I'd like more time trialling at 2023 Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard wasn't in attendance as the route for the 2023 Tour de France was unveiled in Paris on Thursday, but the reigning champion has now given the route the thumbs-up, albeit a tentative one.

Speaking to reporters, including Cyclingnews, before the Singapore Tour de France Criterium, Vingegaard was disappointed to find only 22 kilometres of time trialling but still like the mountainous route.

The Jumbo-Visma rider has placed third, third, seventh and second in the four Tour de France time trials he has ridden in his career, helping to build the foundations for his second place in 2021 and his spectacular victory this year.

The Tour de France organisers have halved the total time trialling for 2023 compared to the past two years. The 110th edition of the Grand Boucle majors on climbing, with a record 30 categorised ascents and visits to all five of France's mountain ranges.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't be there, but I think it's a good route. It has a bit of everything: long mountains, there's not a lot of time trialling, but it seems like a good route," Vingegaard said, explaining his absence from the presentation in Paris.

He has recently enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives and then arrived early in Singapore with his family.

"I would have liked a bit more," he added of the time trials.

"When there's a time trial towards the end of the race, that's to my advantage. Of course it would have been nice to have a bit more, but that's how it is. I still think it's a good route."

Vingegaard looks almost certain to be on the start line in the Basque Country next July, but he would not confirm as much, insisting no Grand Tour planning had yet taken place at Jumbo-Visma.

Fellow Grand Tour team leader Primoz Roglic has been linked with a trip to the Giro d’Italia, where 70km of time trialling on a markedly different route, and so too has green jersey winner Wout van Aert, but any configuration remains possible at this point.

"We haven't talked about it yet. Everything is on the table," Vingegaard said. "It could be the Tour, could be the Giro, we don't know."

That said, it appears highly unlikely Vingegaard will skip the Tour next year. The 25-year-old says those question marks have been "blown up more than it is", adding, "We just haven't talked about it yet."

In any case, he offered a more direct indication that he wants to race the Tour.

"My preference would be the Tour de France," Vingegaard said, later adding: "I would think it would be the Tour, but of course if the team has different thoughts, that's how it is."

The decision will be made at Jumbo-Visma's training camp in December after various discussions.

If Vingegaard seems well set for the Tour, the question is what they do with Roglic, either send him to a favourable Giro to try and win two Grand Tours or employ the co-leadership strategy that worked so well in defeating Tadej Pogacar at this year's Tour.

"I think we showed in the Tour how we can work together. We can work really well together. We are good co-leaders," Vingegaard said.

While the Tour seems likely next year, Vingegaard does nevertheless want to head to Italy at some point in his career.

"I would like to win all three Grand Tours," he said.

"Next year I'm not ready to do the Giro and Tour in the same year but maybe in the future.

"It's about what the team wants and what we want. If I have a big wish to do the Giro, they will also listen to that."