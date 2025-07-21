'Jonas can be confident as well' – Tadej Pogačar having fun but not switched off heading into Tour de France third week

Slovenian looking forward to key Mont Ventoux and Col de la Loze stages despite saying course was 'designed to give me a bit of scaredness'

Despite leading the biggest race in the world, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has cut a fairly nonchalant figure in the daily Tour de France press conferences, and it was no different on the rest day.

The Slovenian has reason to be relaxed – he won two stages in the Pyrenees and now leads the race overall by over four minutes – but he is, as ever, also keen to not overstate his position or play the arrogant leader.

