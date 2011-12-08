Joly retiring after 12 years in pro peloton

Most aggressive rider was Sebastien Joly (Crédit Agricole) (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com)

Sebastien Joly has decided to end his career, having not found a new team for the coming season. The 32-year-old has ridden professionally for 12 years.

Joly was diagnosed with testicular cancer on his 28th birthday, in June 2007. After surgery and radiation therapy, he returned to riding in the 2008 season.

He won the Tour du Limousin in 2005, Paris-Camembert in 2007 and a stage at the Circuit de Lorraine in 2009.

Joly turned pro in 2000 with Bonjour, and also rode with Jean Delatour, Credit Agricole and La Francaise des Jeux. He was with Saur-Sojasun since 2010.