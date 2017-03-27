John Degenkolb's custom Trek Domane SLR - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 John Degenkolb's custom Trek Domane SLR Disc (Image credit: Trek) Image 2 of 10 John Degenkolb poses with his new custom Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek) Image 3 of 10 degenkolb gets an extra motivational boost with his lucky number '7' on the seat tube. (Image credit: Trek) Image 4 of 10 The cockpit of Degenkolb's custom Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek) Image 5 of 10 Red and silver highlights for the 2015 MIlan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix winner (Image credit: Trek) Image 6 of 10 Silver with black and red trim on Degenkolb's custom Trek Domane SLR Disc (Image credit: Trek) Image 7 of 10 John Degenkolb's new custom Trek Domane SLR (Image credit: Trek) Image 8 of 10 No detail is too small for Degenkolb's custome paint scheme (Image credit: Trek) Image 9 of 10 Degenkolb's bike is emblazoned with a special badge with his nickname, 'Dege' (Image credit: Trek) Image 10 of 10 Project One is Trek's global marketing initiative (Image credit: Trek)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) joins the list of top riders who will compete on custom-painted bikes throughout the remaining Classics, with bike sponsor Trek creating a "Café Racer" commemorative paint scheme for the German's Trek Domane SLR.

The winner of Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in 2015 has one win so far this season at the Dubai Tour, but he has been knocking on the door with multiple podium finishes in stages at multi-day races as well as recently finishing seventh at Milan-San Remo and fifth at Gent-Wevelgem.

He'll face his next test at the Tour of Flanders on the custom Domane that features a unique paint scheme inspired by Degenkolb’s personal style and off-the-bike passion, classic café racer motorcycles. Conceptualized by Trek graphic designer Micah Moran, the design takes cues directly from the Degenkolb's custom motorcycle that he often rides in and around his hometown of Frankfurt, Germany.

Hand-scuffed liquid metal provides a base layer that is complimented with a "dark smoke" tint and splashes of red trim, while details like Degnkolb's lucky number "7" and a badge for his nickname "Dege" complete the custom look.

"Obviously I loved the bike right from the start because it’s inspired by who I am, on and off the bike," Degenkolb said in a statement released by his team. "Some people call me 'a gentleman of speed,' a title I would like to honor as much as I can, and you will find that also on my stem. The bike has my lucky number 7 on the seat tube as well.

"Of course, everybody knows that cobbles are my favorite terrain, but I am not sure if people are aware that my passion off the bike is motorcycles," he said. "So riding a bike whose design takes cues directly from my personal café racer moto, that's just awesome."

Trek-Segafredo has said it will not push riders like Degenkolb and Alberto Contador onto disc brakes before they are comfortable with the transition, and the bike manufacturer says Degenkolb will be riding the Domane SLR throughout the Classics rather than the disc-equipped version, although the new custom paint scheme will be available to consumers on both disc and non-disc models.