Joe Cooper ready for Tour de Perth defence

Tipped as next big thing by team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston

Joe Cooper (Avanti) added the Oceania title to his palmares

(Image credit: Allen Scurr/Cycling Australia)
Joe Cooper on the way to victory

(Image credit: Allen Scurr/Cycling Australia)
Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) blazes the Rottnest TT, takes stage and race lead at Tour de Perth

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
All you can do is laugh as Nathan Earle and Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) clown around at Kundasang

(Image credit: Tour of Borneo)

Avanti Racing Team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston has an eye for talent and clearly knows a good cyclist when he sees one. Since co-founding the Australian UCI Continental team in 2000 under the name Praties – and later Genesys Wealth Advisors – with fellow Tasmanian Steve Price, who still serves as the team's directeur sportif, Christie-Johnston has rostered not just some of the nation's best, but rather some of the world's very best cyclists.

