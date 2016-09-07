Joaquim Rodriguez to return for last hurrah with Katusha
Retired Spaniard called up for Il Lombardia, Abu Dhabi Tour
Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez marked an emotional end to his career after finishing in fifth place in his debut in the Olympic Games road race in Rio de Janiero last month but has been called upon to race again with his Katusha team for the upcoming Il Lombardia - which Rodriguez won twice - and the Abu Dhabi Tour in October.
Rodriguez told AFP that if the team needs him, he will fulfil his contractual obligations.
"If the team requires me to participate in the remaining races on the calendar, I have no choice but to get back on the bike and participate, whether I like it or not. We'll see," Rodriguez said.
"The decision I took was to stop cycling after the Olympic Games, but my contract with Team Katusha is until December 31st."
Rodríguez confirmed to Eurosport today that he will race Milano-Torino, Giro del Piemonte, Il Lombardia and the Abu Dhabi Tour, but those would be his final races.
