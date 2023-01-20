Jimmy Whelan determined to fight for place in European peloton

Australia’s Jimmy Whelan will travel to Europe as he fights to secure a place in the European peloton in 2023 and prove his true potential as a rider.

The 26-year-old from Melbourne raced for EF Education until 2021 but then fractured his pelvis in the summer and was not retained by the US WorldTour team. He is convinced he can compete in Europe but needs a team to offer him one of the final spots on their 2023 rosters.

Whelan is working with rider agent Baden Cooke, with two teams apparently interested in signing him.

Most teams have completed their 2023 rosters but seven WorldTour squads still have places available before they hit the 30-rider UCI limit, with other spots available in ProTeams. Astana Qazaqstan signed Mark Cavendish and Cees Bol this week.

Whelan raced for Team Bridgelane in 2022 and won the opening stage and the overall classification of the 2022 Santos Festival of Cycling, the event that was held during COVID-19 pandemic. He beat a number of Australian WorldTour riders but was then in a collision with a car before a key block of European races with Team Bridgelane.

He finished second in the 2022 Australia national championships and was ninth this year, with an ever aggressive approach to the race, showing he was motivated and had trained well during the off season.

Whelan won the under 23 version of the Tour of Flanders in 2018, indicating his talents in one day races. He considers himself a puncheur and versatile rider. He rode for EF Education for three years and completed the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

“I’m heading to Europe soon, in the hope a team can see I’m ready to race and competitive at WorldTour or ProTeam level,” Whelan told Cyclingnews.

“I think I’ve shown the mental and physical ability to race in Europe. I don’t want my career to end like this and I want to keep chasing my dream.”

Whelan will head to his European base in Andorra and hope a team gives him a chance. He is inspired by fellow Australian Simon Clarke, who was also without a team in January 2022. Israel-Premier Tech signed him and he went on to win the cobbled stage of the Tour de France.

“I’m hopeful that if I can get a ride, I think it’ll be worth all the sacrifices I’ve made and worth it for the team that decides to invest in me,” Whelan said.

“Other riders and staff I know say I deserve a place in the European peloton, I hope a team can see what I can do for them. If someone gives me a chance I’ll be eternally grateful.”