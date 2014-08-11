Jeremy Powers launches new cyclo-cross team

Image 1 of 3 USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 3 Jeremy Powers' Aspire Racing team kit (Image credit: Jeremy Powers) Image 3 of 3 US champion Jeremy Powers pre-rides the 'cross Worlds circuit in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

US Cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers has created his own cyclo-cross team for the 2014-2015 season. The project, to be called Aspire Racing, will be a team of one for the first year with an aim to grow into the country's first UCI-registered professional cyclo-cross team.

"Launching this team is something I'm really excited about," Powers said. "I have always been passionate about cyclo-cross - the JAM Fund, BTB TV, and now Aspire Racing are my way of giving back to the sport that has given me so much."

The JAM Fund is a non-profit organisation which Powers helped to found with Alec Donahue and Mukunda Feldman to provide young, aspiring cyclists in Massachusetts with grants to help support their racing, while Behind the Barriers TV has helped to bring quality video coverage of US cyclo-cross races to the world.

"I am looking forward to integrating Aspire with my non-profit JAM Fund Cycling program," Powers said. "By creating both a development program and a professional racing team, my dream is to create a path of support for young riders to fully develop and succeed in American cyclo-cross. Bases of support like development programs and professional teams are the way we will grow this sport in the US."

Until 2014, Powers had combined cyclo-cross with his road career, and raced mainly in the USA racking up some 50 UCI victories on home soil. Although, he enjoyed some success in Europe. In 2013, he announced he would give up his road career and focus on cyclo-cross, with an aim at improving his international results.

Powers will continue to be supported by clothing manufacturer Rapha and Focus Bikes this year, helping Focus to refine its Mares cyclo-cross frame. Other sponsors include Giro, Oakley, Zipp, SRAM, Quarq, Park Tools, FMB Tires, Fizik, Crankbrothers, WD-40 Bike line, ICEdot, Eco-Products and MotoFish coffee.