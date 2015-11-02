Jeremy Powers, Amanda Miller lead USA Cycling Pro CX standings

Image 1 of 5 Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) feeling a little love dished out by a short but steep climb. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 5 Amanda Miller (BoulderCycleSport) takes a quick descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 5 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) showing off his balancing skills in the mud (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek) leads the race up a hill (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) lead the elite standings of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar following the Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark race Halloween night in Ohio.

Powers won the elite men’s race Saturday evening ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Stephen Hyde and Ryan Trebon. Hyde is currently second in the Pro CX standings by 11 points, followed by Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) in third, 72 points back.

Miller finished third in Saturday's elite women’s race behind Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo). She currently leads Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) in the Pro CX standings by 17 points and Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) by 56.

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle-Vista Subaru) won the junior race in Ohio and climbed into the top junior standings spot.

The Pro CX continues next weekend with the Cycle-Smart International in Northampton, Massachusetts, and the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pro CX Standings

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) 490 pts 2 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b cyclorossworld.com) 479 3 James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) 418 4 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) 391 4 Cameron Dodge 391

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) 469 pts 2 Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) 452 3 Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) 413 4 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) 383 5 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) 363