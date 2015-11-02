Trending

Jeremy Powers, Amanda Miller lead USA Cycling Pro CX standings

Cycle-Smart International and Derby City Cup up next weekend

Image 1 of 5

Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) feeling a little love dished out by a short but steep climb.

Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) feeling a little love dished out by a short but steep climb.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 5

Amanda Miller (BoulderCycleSport) takes a quick descent

Amanda Miller (BoulderCycleSport) takes a quick descent
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 5

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) showing off his balancing skills in the mud

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) showing off his balancing skills in the mud
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 5

Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race

Katie Compton (Trek) dropping in on a corner mid-race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 5

Katie Compton (Trek) leads the race up a hill

Katie Compton (Trek) leads the race up a hill
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) lead the elite standings of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar following the Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark race Halloween night in Ohio.

Powers won the elite men’s race Saturday evening ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Stephen Hyde and Ryan Trebon. Hyde is currently second in the Pro CX standings by 11 points, followed by Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) in third, 72 points back.

Miller finished third in Saturday's elite women’s race behind Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo). She currently leads Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) in the Pro CX standings by 17 points and Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) by 56. 

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle-Vista Subaru) won the junior race in Ohio and climbed into the top junior standings spot.

The Pro CX continues next weekend with the Cycle-Smart International in Northampton, Massachusetts, and the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pro CX Standings

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)490pts
2Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b cyclorossworld.com)479
3James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)418
4Curtis White (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com)391
4Cameron Dodge391

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo)469pts
2Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement)452
3Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo)413
4Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com)383
5Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing)363

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle-Vista Subaru)125pts
2Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)107
3Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Networking p/b Medical Remarketing)88
4Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)85
5Cameron Beard (Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)76