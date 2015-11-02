Jeremy Powers, Amanda Miller lead USA Cycling Pro CX standings
Cycle-Smart International and Derby City Cup up next weekend
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) lead the elite standings of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar following the Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark race Halloween night in Ohio.
Powers won the elite men’s race Saturday evening ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Stephen Hyde and Ryan Trebon. Hyde is currently second in the Pro CX standings by 11 points, followed by Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) in third, 72 points back.
Miller finished third in Saturday's elite women’s race behind Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) and Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo). She currently leads Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) in the Pro CX standings by 17 points and Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo) by 56.
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle-Vista Subaru) won the junior race in Ohio and climbed into the top junior standings spot.
The Pro CX continues next weekend with the Cycle-Smart International in Northampton, Massachusetts, and the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pro CX Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)
|490
|pts
|2
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b cyclorossworld.com)
|479
|3
|James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)
|418
|4
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com)
|391
|4
|Cameron Dodge
|391
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo)
|469
|pts
|2
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement)
|452
|3
|Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo)
|413
|4
|Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com)
|383
|5
|Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
|363
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle-Vista Subaru)
|125
|pts
|2
|Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|107
|3
|Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Networking p/b Medical Remarketing)
|88
|4
|Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|85
|5
|Cameron Beard (Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)
|76
