Jasper Philipsen shelves sprint doubts with stunning victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

By
published

Belgian clinches first victory of 2025 season on home soil with well-timed bunch sprint

Alpecin-Deceuninck team Belgium&#039;s Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after winning the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne one day cycling race, 196,9 km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Alpecin-Deceuninck 's Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after winning the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images)

From third in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to first in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: Jasper Philipsen captured identical results to Wout van Aert in last year's Opening Weekend, going from questioning whether he'd forgotten how to sprint after Saturday's defeat to a resounding answer with a fine dash for victory on Sunday.

After placing 94th last year in a race which has never favoured him in the past, the fastman had already shown on Saturday on the hills and cobbles of Omloop that his climbing and all around Classic aptitude was very much in top shape. All that was lacking after he and his team turned in a sterling performance all the way to the final kilometres of Nieuwsblad was the victory itself.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 02 LR Race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Kaden Groves of Australia and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek sprint at finish line during the 77th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2025 a 1969km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 02 2025 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yellow card for Kaden Groves for early celebration of Philipsen’s victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
KUURNE, BELGIUM - MARCH 02 : during the Men Elite UCI 1.Pro 77th Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne cycling race of 203 kms with start in Kortrijk and finish in Kuurne on March 02, 2025 in Kuurne, Belgium, 02/03/2025 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie &amp; Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

'We just haven't clicked yet' - Matteo Jorgenson makes honest analysis of Visma-Lease a Bike shortcomings in Opening Weekend
KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 02 LR Race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Kaden Groves of Australia and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek sprint at finish line during the 77th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2025 a 1969km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 02 2025 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yellow card for Kaden Groves for early celebration of Philipsen’s victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
See more latest