Trott and Kenny lead strong Revolution line-up

Image 1 of 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) earned silver in the omnium world championship in Minsk. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Great Britain's Jamie Staff, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy compete in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games men's track cycling team sprint qualifying (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Sky rider Peter Kennaugh gets out of the saddle in Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Laura Trott and Jason Kenny head-up a strong line-up at the round of the Revolution Series this weekend, as they begin their preparations for the World Championships next month.

Trott, who was recently voted track cyclist of the year in the Cyclingnews reader poll, will be taking on the scratch race. She will be joined by her Wiggle Honda and team pursuit teammates, Dani King, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell. The trio, along with Katie Archibald, hold the current 4000m world record, which they set in the last round of the World Cup in Aguascalientes, Mexico in December.

Men's team pursuit champions in Peter Kennaugh (Sky) and Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor JTL), will also be in attendance. Kennaugh returned his focus to the road in 2013 to great effect, after winning gold on the track at the Olympics, and helped Chris Froome towards his Tour de France title last July.

Also returning to the track, for the first time in a year, will be Lizzie Armitstead. She will face off against Trott in the endurance events. Armitstead has form on the track with world championship medals in the team pursuit, scratch race and the omnium. Since switching to the road, Armitstead has made a few rare appearances on the velodrome boards.

Adam Blythe and Alex Dowsett will be teaming up together, in an attempt to move the Telegraph All Stars up the team ranking. Blythe has returned to racing in the UK, after he signed for the British continental NFTO Pro Cycling squad.

Round 3 of the Revolution series gets under way on Saturday 4th January.

