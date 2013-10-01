Report: Acevedo to Garmin

Image 1 of 4 Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 4 Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 4 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman) retains his number one position for the America's Tour. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 4 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hanges Berman) goes into stage 2 with the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) has reportedly broken a verbal agreement with Omega Pharma-Quick-Step and will ride for Garmin-Sharp instead in 2014.

After signing Jan Bakelants as his 30th and final rider, Patrick Lefevere now has another spot to fill with Thomas De Gendt becoming the next logical choice. Much was publicised over which rider would complete the Quick-Step roster with the choice between Bakelants and De Gendt going down to the wire.

Originally thought of as a strong climbing lieutenant for Rigoberto Uran, Acevedo may provide Garmin with a stage or GC option should reports of his signing with Jonathan Vaughters' team be true.

At current, information is few and far between, but Lefevere made public the peculiar statement that Acevedo had made some "unfortunate statements about the team lately," he told Wieler Flits. “Though I still think that he could win six UCI races a year with us.”

When Jamis team director Seba Alexandre spoke with Cyclingnews in August, he said that Acevedo was still weighing up a number of options.

Having won stages at the USA Pro Challenge and the Tour of California, as well as finishing in the top-10 of every Tour he has started this year, Acevedo will be a welcome rider regardless of which team he ends up at.