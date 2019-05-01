Jacques Janse van Rensburg breaks collarbone in Romandie prologue crash

Image 1 of 5 Dimension Data's Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) at the 2019 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Mitchelton-Scott's Sam Bewley gets ready to ride at the start of stage 3 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Mitchelton-Scott's Sam Bewley was another rider to make the split (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Hour record holder Victor Campenaerts had a crash in the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti)

Dimension Data's Jacques Janse van Rensburg was forced out of the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, crashing only metres after finishing the prologue time trial. The South African broke his collarbone after allegedly falling as a result of some electrical-cable coverings on the ground.

While all eyes were on new Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts' (Lotto Soudal) crash during the race, with the pre-stage favourite remounting after falling on a tight corner during the 3.87km stage, Janse van Rensburg was left nursing a broken clavicle, which will keep him out of competition for at least the next month, according to his team.

"Scans have revealed that Jacques has a fracture of the right clavicle," said the team's doctor, Ruben Anemüller, in a press release. "At this stage, surgery will not be required as part of his recovery process. Our medical team will now continue to monitor Jacques until he has made a full recovery, but unfortunately he will be out of racing action for at least the next four weeks."

The team said that the crash happened when Janse van Rensburg hit some electrical-cable coverings that were lying across the road just after the finish line, which were there as part of the race organisation's infrastructure.

The team also claimed in the press release that some similar cable covering was responsible for Mitchelton-Scott rider Sam Bewley's pre-race crash.

Mitchelton-Scott confirmed that the New Zealander had crashed while doing a reconnaissance ride of the prologue course earlier in the day, which means that he'll miss the upcoming Giro d'Italia after being left with a dislocated shoulder.

"Unfortunately Sam Bewley's race was over before it started, with the Kiwi suffering a dislocated AC joint in his left shoulder in a crash during recon. He will undergo further scans this week, with surgery possible, and therefore is out of the upcoming Giro d'Italia," the team said.

Bewley later posted on Twitter that he was "hugely disappointed" to be missing the Giro, but that he hoped to be back in racing action again soon.