iXS Downhill Cup announces 2013 calendar

Image 1 of 3 2012 iXS Downhill Cup overall winners: Johann Potgieter, Robin Wallner and Damiano Spagnolo (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 3 A racer finishes up a round of the iXS European Downhill Cup in Leogang (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 3 The iXS European Downhill Cup expo area in Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The iXS Downhill series published its 2013 calendar, listing dates and events for the coming season. With 17 races in seven different countries, top gravity racers will cover some substantial ground across Europe.

Related Articles Pekoll and Ragot win iXS European Cup finale

The flagship event remains the iXS European Downhill Cup, which heads into its sixth season. The series makes six stops next year, with two new additions that should be well-known in the scene.

With Wiriehorn, one of the oldest event promoters in Switzerland joins the club. The venue has hosted 10 rounds of the iXS Swiss Downhill Cup and last year's Swiss downhill national championships.

Another new addition is Maribor in Slovenia, which is well-known for hosting the World Cup several times, with the course still being mentioned by many pros as their favourite.

The national race series have also become institutions. The iXS Swiss Downhill Cup will be in its 11th year in 2013, and the iXS German Downhill Cup is taking place for the eighth consecutive time.

The iXS Rookies Cup will also be continued in Germany, as it returns positive results after now five years, with more and more riders entering the series with international status with much more race experience under their belt. There are also many international riders in the starting lists who value the opportunity to take part in races as early as at the age of 11.

The iXS European Downhill Cup is posted below, and all other national series race dates and information can be found on ixsdownhillcup.com.

2013 iXS European Downhill Cup

June 22-23: iXS European Downhill Cup #1 Leogang, Austria

June 29-30: iXS European Downhill Cup #2 Spicak, Czech

August 3-4: iXS European Downhill Cup #3 Pila, Italy

August 17-18: iXS European Downhill Cup #4 Wiriehorn, Switzerland

September 7-8: iXS European Downhill Cup #5 Châtel, France

September 28-29: iXS European Downhill Cup #6 Maribor, Slovenia