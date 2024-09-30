'I've never ridden a gravel race in my entire life but it'll be fun' - Lotte Kopecky to target Gravel Worlds after success in Zurich

Lotte Kopecky and Puck Pieterse to target Gravel World Championships after winning elite women and under-23 categories at Road World Championships

MACCAGNO CON PINO E VEDDASCA ITALY MARCH 17 LR Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck UCI Womens WorldTour young blue jersey and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime prior to the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky and Puck Pieterse will face off at the Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky's first race as 2024 world champion will not be in the rainbow jersey but in the hunt for another rainbow jersey at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium on Saturday.

New under-23 road world champion Puck Pieterse will also chase another jersey after also dominating mountain bike racing and cyclocross this year.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.