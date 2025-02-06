'It's the start of the end' - Lizzie Deignan emotional as she begins her final season at the UAE Tour Women

Lidl-Trek rider enjoying how her career has come full circle

Lizzie Diegnan (Lidl-Trek) begins her final season at the UAE Tour Women
Lizzie Diegnan (Lidl-Trek) begins her final season at the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

As stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women 2025 began in Dubai, Lizzie Deignan admitted it was an emotional moment after 18 years as a professional rider. Deignan will retire at the end of the 2025 season, after a 'last dance' season with Lidl-Trek as a mentor and domestique. 

"It's the start of the end," Deignan told Cyclingnews at the start line. 

