'It's never as easy as it looks' - Jasper Philipsen's rollercoaster 2025 season continues with fourth stage win and first lead in the Vuelta a España

Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter bounces back after crashing out of Tour de France

Team Alpecin&#039;s Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen puts on the red jersey of the overall leader on the podium of the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 183 km race between Torino - Reggia di Venaria and Novara, in Italy&#039;s Piemonte region, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Jasper Philipsen's blisteringly fast ride to the fifth Vuelta a España stage win and first leader's jersey of his career may have looked as if he'd left the opposition for dust, but as the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider said, "It's never as easy as it looks."

Philipsen knows what he's talking about, given the highs and lows he's been through this season. The Belgian began with a fine Opening Weekend win on home soil in the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, only for it to be followed by a dearth of victories throughout the Spring Classics. He clinched a notable stage triumph and leader's jersey on the opening day of the Tour de France, only for that career high point to almost immediately crash out of the race with a broken collarbone on stage 3.

It is almost a given that Philipsen will lose the jersey on Sunday's summit finish in Limone Piemonte, and he has already ruled out going for a points jersey in the Vuelta a España to add to the one he took in the 2023 Tour de France.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

