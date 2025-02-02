'It's a cyclocross race with a bit of road in the middle' - Zoe Bäckstedt to go all-in at Paris-Roubaix

British rider captures two rainbow jerseys at UCI Cyclo-cross Worlds in Liévin

Zoe Backstedt wins under-23 women&#039;s world title at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
Zoe Backstedt wins under-23 women's world title at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a virus disrupted her road campaign last season, Zoe Bäckstedt is preparing for a Spring Classics campaign and another shot at her favourite race, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift.

The 20-year-old competed in her first Paris-Roubaix in 2023 and then finished 16th in the prestigious one-day race last year and hopes to replicate the success of her father, Magnus Bäckstedt, who won the men’s version.

