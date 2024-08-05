'It wouldn't be acceptable' - Olympics circuit will not be replicated when Tour de France returns to Paris

Technical director Thierry Gouvenou explains why climb of Montmarte couldn't feature in July

The Tour de France may have broken with tradition this year by shifting its grand finale to Nice, but the usual Champs-Élysées circuit looks set to remain in place when the final stage returns to Paris in 2025, despite the possibilities suggested by the Olympic Games road race circuit.

The dramatic road races at the Paris 2024 Olympics took in the climb of Montmartre before finishing with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. While the Tour’s technical director Thierry Gouvenou expressed admiration for the course, he explained why it was unlikely to be replicated at his race in the future, starting with the width of the roads.

