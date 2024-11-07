Mountain Bike world champion to start 'new chapter' on the road in 2025 with Jayco AlUla

28-year-old South African to combine WorldTour and off-road calendars after signing two-year deal

Hatherly debuted his world champion&#039;s rainbow jersey in Mont-Sainte-Anne at the end of the 2024 season
Hatherly debuted his world champion's rainbow jersey in Mont-Sainte-Anne at the end of the 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cross-Country Mountain Bike world champion Alan Hatherly will combine WorldTour road racing with his off-road calendar in 2025 after signing a two-year contract with Jayco AlUla. 

The South African enjoyed the best year of his career in 2024, taking the world title in Pal Arinsal after already netting a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the first medal of any colour for a non-European in the discipline.

James Moultrie
