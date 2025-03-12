Is Canyon about to release a gravel bike with its own suspension fork? Leaked video suggests so

By
published

The brand’s gravel race bike looks almost identical to the current model, with only minor tweaks

New Canyon Grail
(Image credit: @mate_cavalle on Threads)

Social media can be a horribly toxic place nowadays, but occasionally, it throws up something useful. In this case, via a video posted on Threads by Canyon-sponsored athlete Mateu Cavallé, showing something very useful indeed. It appears to show an unreleased new Canyon gravel bike, possibly a new Grail, the German brand’s gravel race bike, featuring a Canyon branded front suspension fork. 

While the changes to the current Grail frame appear to be modest, the addition of not only a suspension fork but an own-brand model is certainly significant. This is the brand’s first foray into its own suspension systems, though it has in the past specced the RockShox Rudy XPLR fork on its Grizl Trail and E-gravel gravel adventure bikes.

Image 1 of 3
New Canyon Grail
Here we can see most of the new bike, with the suspension fork being the key change. (Image credit: @mate_cavalle on Threads)
Image 1 of 2
New Canyon Grail
Here's that lockout lever again on the left, with a better look at the fork crown shape and tyre clearances. (Image credit: @mate_cavalle on Threads)
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

