Intermarché-Wanty present new Verge Sport jersey for 2024

Image 1 of 3 Binian Girmay in Intermarché-Wanty's new kit for 2024 (Image credit: cyclingmedia_agency/Intermarché-Wanty) Intermarché-Wanty's new kit for 2024 (Image credit: cyclingmedia_agency/Intermarché-Wanty) Rein Taaramäe (Image credit: cyclingmedia_agency/Intermarché-Wanty)

With the new year approaching and the first WorldTour race of 2024 arriving on January 16, the last few teams are revealing their new kits with Intermarché-Wanty the latest to unveil.

Due to Belgian laws on gambling advertisement, the Belgian side has dropped one of its title sponsors from the name, Circus, but did retain the support of the large retail chain of Les Mousquetaires, which cumulates 1800 French and 160 Belgian supermarkets.

Their new look for 2024 is similar to last season with the neon yellow, navy blue and white colours still present but the formerly splattered colours are rearranged in a colour-blocking geometric design. It was created for the fifth time by Belgian designer style.design.

They will be led by Biniam Girmay and Mike Teunissen in the Classics, with Louis Meintjes and Georg Zimmermann tackling the climbs and Gerben Thijssen the sprints.

Rein Taaramäe will wear his national Estonian stripes during time trials, while former champions in the road and ITT Meintjes, Girmay and Taaramäe against will have their national flags on the end of the jersey sleeves.

Their development team Wanty-ReUz-Technord will don the same jersey as the WorldTour team but with the different sponsors front and centre.

"As the founder of Verge Sport, I am thrilled to announce our dynamic partnership with Intermarché-Wanty. Together, we are poised to redefine the intersection of performance and style in the world of cycling," said Michael Magur, Founder of Verge Sport.

"This collaboration represents a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the unwavering passion that fuels our shared love for the sport. Through this alliance, we look forward to outfitting champions, breaking barriers, and pedaling towards new heights of success together."