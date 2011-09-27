Injury prematurely ends Spitz's season

Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team) sustained a season-ending injury while training prior to the final German Bundesliga final round in Bad Sazdetfurth.

Spitz was planning to race the sprint cup event on Saturday, one day prior to the cross country, but she crashed and broke the radius bone in her left arm during warm-up.

A technical problem caused the German cross country national champion to stop suddenly and she flew diagonally over her handlebars. Her arm took the impact with the ground. At first, it seemed as if she just had a laceration on her knees and a slight pain in her forearm. She managed to finish fifth in the sprint eliminator and also did a practice lap on the 4.5km long cross country circuit.

However, later in the evening, the pain worsened and after a tough night she went to the hospital in Hidesheim. Spitz was outfitted with a cast.

"My season is done," she said. "This is a shame because I wanted to ride for the win in the final and had prepared well." She will also have to drop plans to race the UCI Marathon World Series in Ornans, France next weekend.

Whether Spitz will need an operation to repair the bone is still to be determined.