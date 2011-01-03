Spitz's Central Pro team becomes Central Haibike ProTeam

Image 1 of 2 2011 Central Haibike Pro Team's Sabine Spitz, Tereza Hurikova, Lisa Brandau and Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Central Haibike ProTeam) Image 2 of 2 Sabine Spitz will race for Central Haibike Pro Team in 2011 (Image credit: Central Haibike ProTeam)

Olympic Champion Sabine Spitz's mountain bike team picked up a new title sponsor and changed its name for 2011. The Central Pro Team has morphed into the Central Haibike ProTeam after switching to bike sponsor Haibike.

With the new two-year partnership with Haibike, Spitz is looking ahead to the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England, where she hopes to defend her 2008 Olympic cross country title.

The team continues to be sponsored by its other title sponsor Central Health Insurance.

Three other elite cross country stars will race with Spitz internationally including the young Lisa Brandau of Germany, two-time under 19 world champion Tereza Hurikova of Czech Republic and Kathrin Stirnemann of Switzerland.

The team, which is one of the newly designated UCI Elite Endurance Mountain Bike Teams, will race in light blue and white jerseys and will play a role in Haibike's ongoing full suspension and hardtail bicycle product development.

Central Haibike ProTeam for 2011

Sabine Spitz (Ger)

Lisa Brandau (Ger)

Tereza Hurikova (Cze)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)