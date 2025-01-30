Ineos Grenadiers expand US talent search in strategic alliance with Hot Tubes Development Cycling

'Ineos realises that America is the only uncultivated field out there' says Hot Tubes founder Toby Stanton

AJ August, an alumnus of Hot Tubes Development Cycling, signed a three-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers that goes through 2026 (Image credit: Hot Tubes Development Team)

Hot Tubes Development Cycling, a junior team that has a rich 34-year history in the US, has become the newest member of the Ineos Grenadiers network. The official announcement was made Thursday by the British WorldTour team, which has worked closely with Hot Tubes for several years in an unofficial capacity.

"I've had a relationship with Ineos for a long time since Magnus [Sheffield] was a junior, and when Ian Boswell was on Team Sky," Hot Tubes Development Cycling Founder Toby Stanton told Cyclingnews.

