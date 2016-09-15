inCycle: Women's WorldTour wrap up with Megan Guarnier

First Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Megan Guarnier entered her name into history when she won the inaugural Women's WorldTour this year. In a special episode of inCycle, Guarnier re-lives her success and recaps the first-ever Women's WorldTour.

The introduction of the WorldTour was a step closer to parity for the women's peloton and, unlike the previous World Cup, the 17-race series mixed one-day events with stage races. Guarnier was part of a Boels Dolmans team that dominated the contest, starting with Lizzie Armitstead's victory in the opening round at Strade Bianche.

Victory was assured for Guarnier by the penultimate round of the GP de Plouay-Bretagne but it was sealed in September with the Madrid Challenge. She beat her nearest rival Leah Kirchmann by over 200 points.

