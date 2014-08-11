inCycle Video: Zdenek Stybar rider profile
Czech cyclo-cross star turned road cyclist with Omega Pharma-Quick Step
Czech national champion Zdenek Stybar recently tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Ena but it wasn't long before the 28-year-old was back to racing at the Tour de Wallonie which he said with a laugh, that he "couldn't imagine a better honeymoon."
A three-time cyclo-cross world champion, Stybar has started to hit his straps on the road in recent seasons, earning admiration for his bike handling skills and aptitude on different terrains.
"Cyclo-cross is really very intensive for one-hour, going everything you have," the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider told inCycle. "But also you have to control yourself. It’s not just going full-gas and seeing how far you get. It’s about technique, you also have to be very good in your coordination of the bike and the movements…you have to combine a lot of things together."
"Unexpected, completely unexpected," Stybar said of his most recent cyclo-cross world title. "I won there without any expectations, I was very relaxed.
"I felt that day very good so I became world champion for the third time so that’s the nice thing about it but it was very unexpected."
