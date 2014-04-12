Incycle video: Wiggins takes the cobbled road to the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) back at De Ronde for the first time since 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is only an outsider for Paris-Roubaix but the fact that he is the first Tour de France winner since Greg LeMond to tackle the cobbles of France has earned the Briton widespread admiration.

Many people and many of his rivals have dismissed Wiggins' chances on the rough cobbles of Northern France. However his form at last week's Tour of Flanders and his experience of riding Paris-Roubaix earlier in his career, means he could cause a surprise or at least play a vital role for his Team Sky teammates Edvald Boasson Thomas and Geraint Thomas.

In this Incycle video, Wiggins talks about his desire to do well in Paris-Roubaix as he takes a different path to the Tour de France.

"I'd love to compete well in something like Paris-Roubaix. I've been up there before in the mix, in that final part of race. Now the monkey's off my back with the Tour, its nice to have a different path to the tour this year and try some different things. Like the Tour, just to finish Paris-Roubaix, and come onto the velodrome, is quite something. I'm looking forward to trying to do that."

Wiggins also talk about the hard work he knows is needed to secure a place in the Team Sky squad for the Tour de France. He is naturally proud to be one of the corner stones of the British super team.

