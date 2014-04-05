inCycle video: Johan Museeuw analyses the 2014 Tour of Flanders route
Kwaremont, Paterberg and the Koppenberg stand out
The Lion of Flanders, Johan Museeuw, is a three-time winner of the Tour of Flanders. The former riders finished inside the top ten on no fewer than 15 separate occasions and remains a popular personality within the hearts of the Flemish cycling fans.
In this exclusive inCycle video Museeuw rides the new-look Tour of Flanders course, picking out the key climbs and battlegrounds for this year’s race.
Museeuw picks out the Oude Kwaremont as the first critical point in the race. It’s not the hardest climb but it’s the longest and the first of the 17 bergs on the course. The climb is ridden three times and leads into the Paterberg, which features twice in the final 50 kilometres.
Museeuw believes that it could be last significant climb before the finish, and where a number of the main favourites can force a select break from the peloton. It’s where Fabian Cancellara launched his winning attack in last year’s race.
Finally, Museeuw highlights the Koppenberg, the steepest climb in the race where positioning at the front is crucial for any rider with aspirations of winning the race. It’s a real ‘breaking point’ according to Museeuw. The climb now comes inside the final 45 kilometres, a change from last year.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy