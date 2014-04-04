inCycle Video: It's all about winning for Fabian Cancellara

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) pokes out the tongue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) flanked by Fabian Cancellara and Ben Swift (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With three wins in Paris-Roubaix and two in the Tour of Flanders there little doubt as to the impact Fabian Cancellara has had on the spring classics. Add in his Milan-San Remo win and the countless other successes he’s had on the road and it’s not hard to arrive at the belief that he’s the most complete rider of his generation.

This weekend Cancellara will line up for another edition of Flanders and once again he will have the full support of his team. At 33 he shows few signs of slowing down – at least on the one-day race front – and in this inCycle video it’s clear that the Swiss rider is still has hungry as ever.

He talks about the sacrifices he had made in order to reach the pinnacle of the sport and how wining is the most important thing within the sport of professional cycling.

There may be other riders coming through the ranks, snapping at Cancellara’s heels, and his long-standing rivalry with Tom Boonen looks set to continue into the next few seasons but this interview with Cancellara gives a unique insight into what makes the man tick.

