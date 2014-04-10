inCycle: Hinault tips Cavendish and Gilbert for Yorkshire Tour de France stages

Image 1 of 2 Bernard Hinault shows off his yellow jersies during the rest day of the 1985 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 Paris-Nice points classification leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage with two legends of French cycling - Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet (Image credit: ASO)

With fewer than 90 days to go until the start of the Tour de France, five-time winner Bernard Hinault took time to visit this year’s grand depart location to reconnoitre the first two stages of the route.

Accompanied by Yorkshire’s very own Dean and Russell Downing, Le Patron dropped into the English county to sample the roads and atmosphere the pro peloton will receive come July.

This year’s Tour starts with a stage between Leeds and Harrogate, and many, including Hinault, have tipped Mark Cavendish to win and claim the first yellow jersey of his career. With no prologue and racing on roads he is well accustomed to, Cavendish may never have a better chance of pulling on the maillot jaune.

Stage 2 is a far more complex affair, as the route between York and Sheffield scattered with climbs. According to Hinault the route reminds him of the Wallonne region, with its steep ascent and descents suited to the likes of Peter Sagan and former world champion Philippe Gilbert.

In this exclusive video, brought to you by inCycle, Hinault takes a look at the route and gives his opinion on the favourites and why the GC contenders will have to be attentive on stage 2. The video also includes an interview with Gary Verity, the man responsible with bringing the Tour de France to Yorkshire.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

