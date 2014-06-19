inCycle video: Tony Martin open to hour record attempt

Image 1 of 4 Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Its Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Stage 2 winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Three time world time trial champion Tony Martin has reiterated the possibility of an attempt on the hour record in the future. The German, who currently leads the Tour de Suisse, told inCycle that he could imagine attempting the hour record in the future but he admitted that the planning in terms of timing and location had not moved forward.

inCycle caught up with Martin and talked about his dominance in the time trial too. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider had won multiple grand tour stages but has also won three back-to-back world time trial championships.

In this exclusive interview with inCycle Martin talks about the track, his dominance against the clock, his Worlds win last year against Fabian Cancellara and Bradley Wiggins, and a possible head-to-head rivalry with Chris Froome in the Tour de France time trial.



