inCycle video: Roger De Vlaeminck on the history and passion of Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 5 Eddy Merckx is closely followed by his compatriot Roger De Vlaeminck in the 1973 edition of Paris-Roubaix Image 2 of 5 Francesco Moser in action in Paris-Roubaix Image 3 of 5 Tom Boonen joins compatriot Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix champions. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 World champions on stage Eric De Vlaeminck (2nd from left), Paul Herijgers (3rd) and Mario De Clercq (5th) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 5 of 5 Herman Van Springel out-sprints Roger De Vlaeminck in Aalst (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With Paris-Roubaix just a matter of days away, who better to take you through the significance and history of the race than four-time winner Roger De Vlaeminck?

The Belgian, known within the sport as "Monsieur Paris–Roubaix" won the race four times in the 1970s and his palmares makes him one of the most successful one-day riders of all time, with wins in every monument to sit alongside individual stage wins in every grand tour.

However it's Paris-Roubaix that remains a race De Vlaeminck will forever be linked with, his dazzling displays against Eddy Merckx woven into the race's long tapestry.

In this exclusive video for inCycle, De Vlaeminck talks about his love affair with the race as well as his respect for one of cycling's most iconic sporting events. The 67-year-old also talks about the current crop of Classics stars and picks his favourites for Sunday's race.



