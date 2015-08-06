inCycle video: MTN-Qhubeka at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day. Image 3 of 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) holds up the flag of Eritrea

MTN-Qhubeka enjoyed a fine Tour de France debut this year, animating the race with aggressive riding day after day, and capping the three weeks with victory from Steve Cummings in Mende on stage 14.

Daniel Teklehaimanot and Merhawi Kudus became the first Eritrean riders to compete at the Tour, and Teklehaimanot left his mark by racing aggressively throughout and enjoying a stint in the polka dot jersey.

There would be heartbreak for the South African outfit, too. Louis Meintjes impressed when he picked himself up from a crash to claim fifth place at Plateau de Beille but the South African youngster would ultimately be forced out of the race through illness with Paris in sight.

The positives would outweigh the negatives for MTN-Qhubeka, however. Serge Pauwels was an attacking presence throughout, while Cummings provided the highlight with his canny win in the Massif Central.

In these inCycle video, you can see the highs and lows of MTN-Qhubeka’s debut Tour from behind the scenes.

