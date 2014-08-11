RideLondon Video: Caleb Ewan debuts with Orica-GreenEdge

Image 1 of 4 Michael Hepburn and Caleb Ewan (Australia) during a wet men's road race (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Caleb Ewan (UniSA) is still chasing a stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 The young pocket rocket - Caleb Ewan - with a little Aussie trim on an otherwise blacked out aero-road helmet (Image credit: David Rome) Image 4 of 4 Caleb Ewan (UniSA) makes his way around the People's Choice Classic course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian rider Caleb Ewan rode to the start line at the Prudential RideLondon Classic as the newest member of the Orica-GreenEdge team.

Ewan, 20, signed a pre-contract with Orica-GreenEdge last October that allowed him to stay on the U23 circuit for most of the 2014 season and make a WorldTour debut as a stagiaire in August. He will officially join the team in October so that he is eligible to compete at the U23 World Championships.

"I'm feeling pretty excited at the moment," said Ewan, a promising sprinter. "I think this was always the plan from last year when I signed a contract to do a few races with the team before the U23 worlds [where he placed fourth in the road race]. This is my first race and it’s pretty exciting."

In our latest video, Cyclingnews chats with the young talent at the start of his debut race with Orica-GreenEdge at the 2014 Prudential RideLondon.

