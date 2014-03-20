Video: Mark Cavendish on what makes Milan-San Remo special

Image 1 of 4 Kisses for stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was ahead of the crash in the stage 6 finale and took a convincing stage win after a textbook lead-out from his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rides on the wheel of teammate and Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish is back in the blue jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After his impressive win on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Mark Cavendish’s attention has quickly shifted to this weekend’s Milan-San Remo.

Cavendish has a genuine love for the race and won it at his first attempt in 2009. After a gentler approach to this season Cavendish has built up momentum just when he needs it most – his Tirreno win came after a stage win in Algarve – and he will line up for Milan-San Remo as one of the pre-race favourites.

A change of race route, with a more sprinter friendly parcours, will certainly help him after the Pompeiana climb was removed due to safety concerns but with André Greipel, Peter Sagan and defending champion Gerard Ciolek all set the start the competition will be fiercer than ever. He will have the full backing of his team, however, after Tom Boonen pulled out of the race for personal reasons.

Regardless of the course modifications, Milan-San Remo remains one of the most iconic races in the sport and in this video Mark Cavendish talks about his thoughts on Milan San, describing it as the "easiest race to finish but hardest race to win" and how the near-300km race builds towards an epic crescendo on the streets of San Remo.

