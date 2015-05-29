InCycle video: Leadout news from the Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 3 Murilo Fischer (FDJ) wearing a helmet in remembrance of Ayrton Senna as the Giro finished on the Imola F1 circuit on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 BMC Racing's director Valerio Piva at the starting area in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Helmets, hair cuts and snow: inCycle video provides a look at the Giro d’Italia going into the third week.

On stage 11, Murilo Fischer of FDJ wore a special helmet, in green and yellow. The Brazilian rider wore it in honour of Formula 1 rider Ayrton Senna, who died 20 years ago in a crash on the Imola race track, which also served as the finish for the Giro stage.

Maxime Bouet may be preparing for a career as a hairdresser after his riding career. The Etixx-QuickStep rider says cutting hair “is almost a passion” for him. “I have two or three riders on the rest days,” he said, the most famous of whom is Rigoberto Uran. “Rigo came here with very very long hair and on the first rest day he asked me to cut his hair very, very short.”

The Giro hasn’t had any problems with snow this year, as it did last year. BMC Sport Director Valerio Piva remembered back to a stage in 1988, when in the last seven to eight kilometers “I had the ambulance behind me and they asked me to stop because they saw I was not really good on the bike.” He later found out that “a lot of riders” took the descent “in the car,” rather than on their own two wheels.