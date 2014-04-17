inCycle Video: Behind the scenes with Team Sky mechanics

Geraint Thomas (Sky) showed he has what it takes on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gary Blem, head mechanic at Team Sky, gives a behind the scenes look at what goes into taking care of the team's bikes for a big race day in this video.

Chris Froome's personal mechanic from least year's Tour de France gets the riders' bikes ready for the E3 Harelbeke in Flanders, then supports them throughout the event and cleans them up afterward.

"This race is crazy with the amount of wheels you have to carry, especially with having a back up car," said Blem, who continually checks the bikes up until the start. Tire pressure is adjusted with 10 minutes to go.

Roadside on the cobbled sections along the course, support staff leapfrog the race from point to point to see their riders multiple times during the race.

After the race, each bike is stripped, washed and re-assembled.

"We require a lot of equipment, and we have bikes and wheels in three different places," said Blem. "We go through about 2,000 tires during the season. We use about 300 pairs of wheels in a season. Every rider has three team race bikes and two time trial bikes each. I think we go through 220-250 frames per season."

"Being part of the first British team to win the Tour de France, everyone puts in a bunch of effort. It gives me great pleasure to see the riders acheiving their dreams. For me it's special to be a part of it."

