Cancellara hit by stomach flu ahead of Giro d'Italia

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) has been struck down with stomach flu on the eve of the 2016 Giro d’Italia but the Swiss rider is adamant he will start the race.

Cancellara had been aiming to win the opening 9.8 kilometre time trial in Apeldoorn on Friday, a victory that would have handed him the first maglia rosa of his long career.

“It’s not the best situation but we’re working on it,” Cancellara told Cyclingnews from his team hotel on Thursday morning.

"Yesterday in training I had strange feelings, I felt tired and had some joint pains. Then, after training I went into my room and I was more a guest of the toilet than the hotel. Last night, I had a fever and it’s not the best situation regarding tomorrow. I’ll rest and we’ll see what comes.”

Despite the setback, Cancellara is determined to pull through and start the race. He has not raced the Giro d’Italia since 2009 and this is his final season in the professional ranks. With three time trials in the race – although one is a mountain test – Cancellara certainly has options to target later in the race should be recovery fully and even though he has been laid low he remains a genuine threat for Friday.

“I will not give up. Stomach flu hits you hard but I’ll definitely start. I don’t have the fever now. I don’t want to say my Giro is starting in doubt, that’s too early to say. The most important thing now is stay positive, relax and recover. I’ll make the best out of it.”

