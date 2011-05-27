Video: Steven Kruijswijk chasing a place in the Giro top ten
Young Dutchman impresses again on the climb to Macugnaga
Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) continues to impress at the Giro d'Italia, finishing sixth on the stage to Macugnaga and climbing to eleventh place in the general classification. He is only 2:36 behind Roman Kreuziger (Astana) in the best young rider competition and is perhaps the real young revelation of this year's Giro d'Italia.
Immediately after the finish of the stage to Macugnaga, the 23 year-old Dutchman told Cyclingnews how he rode intelligently on the final climb and thought he had a chance of winning the stage.
He is now aiming to finish in the top ten overall if he can produce another strong ride during Saturday's stage to Sestriere.
