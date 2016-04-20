inCycle: Inside Amstel Gold Race - Video
Plus, Etixx-QuickStep tactics, rising star Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Orica's Esteban Chaves
This week's episode of inCycle takes a look at the Amstel Gold Race, what it means to Holland and to Dutch riders like Tom Dumoulin.
The inCycle crew also talks with the Etixx-QuickStep's directors about the team's tactics and decision-making in races, rising star in the women's peloton Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Orica-GreenEdge's climbing sensation Esteban Chaves about why he got into cycling.
