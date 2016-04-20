inCycle: Inside Amstel Gold Race - Video

Image 1 of 5 The pack compete in front of the Hubertus mill on April 17, 2016 during the Amstel Gold Race in Beek. Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) is the best young rider of the WorldTour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) looking relaxed ahead of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 The Etixx - Quick-Step team at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week's episode of inCycle takes a look at the Amstel Gold Race, what it means to Holland and to Dutch riders like Tom Dumoulin.

The inCycle crew also talks with the Etixx-QuickStep's directors about the team's tactics and decision-making in races, rising star in the women's peloton Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Orica-GreenEdge's climbing sensation Esteban Chaves about why he got into cycling.

