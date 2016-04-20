Trending

inCycle: Inside Amstel Gold Race - Video

Plus, Etixx-QuickStep tactics, rising star Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Orica's Esteban Chaves

The pack compete in front of the Hubertus mill on April 17, 2016 during the Amstel Gold Race in Beek.

Tom Dumoulin sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) is the best young rider of the WorldTour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) looking relaxed ahead of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The Etixx - Quick-Step team at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week's episode of inCycle takes a look at the Amstel Gold Race, what it means to Holland and to Dutch riders like Tom Dumoulin.

The inCycle crew also talks with the Etixx-QuickStep's directors about the team's tactics and decision-making in races, rising star in the women's peloton Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Orica-GreenEdge's climbing sensation Esteban Chaves about why he got into cycling.  

