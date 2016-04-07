Trending

inCycle: A look back at the Paris-Roubaix podium from 2004 - Video

Floris Gerts on life with BMC, Katusha race nutrition, and Wiggle in Flanders - Episode 4

Floris Gerts has time to celebrate and point to the BMC logo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Magnus Bäckstedt kisses his 2004 Paris-Roubaix cobble

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tristan Hoffman on the pave at the 2004 edition of Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Roger Hammond beats Tom Boonen to fourth place at the 2010 edition of Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Child is the Performance Biochemist for Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Emma Johansson (left) and Lizzie Armitstead look to each to determine who won the sprint for Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week's episode of inCycle features Dutch neo-pro Floris Gerts (BMC) describing his first race win as a professional, Dr. Rob Child provides a breakdown of his role as Performance Biochemist at Katusha and the 2004 podium from Paris-Roubaix reflect on what makes the 'hell of the north' so hard and so special, describing the emotion of arriving in the velodrome with a chance of winning.

There is also insight into the Women's Tour of Flanders with Wiggle-High5 sports director Egon van Kessel.

Watch the full episode below or head to the Cyclingnews video channel for more vidoes where you can also subscribe by clicking here