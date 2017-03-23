inCycle: Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe
Behind the scenes with Orica-Scott and life after professional cycling with Christian Meier
In the latest episode of inCycle, the team heads to Gavirate in Italy, the adopted home of the Orica-Scott team to spend time with the riders before following them at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the third round of the Women’s WorldTour.
Related Articles
Former rider Christian Meier talks about his life after professional cycling in his European base of Girona.
Finally, with a recent golden era of Colombian cycling inCycle’s mini documentary series focuses on the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe, Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo. He was the first Colombian to turn professional in Europe, riding for Belgian team Mann-Grundig in 1968 and enjoying an 11-year career.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy