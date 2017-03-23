inCycle: Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe

Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

In the latest episode of inCycle, the team heads to Gavirate in Italy, the adopted home of the Orica-Scott team to spend time with the riders before following them at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the third round of the Women’s WorldTour.

Former rider Christian Meier talks about his life after professional cycling in his European base of Girona.

Finally, with a recent golden era of Colombian cycling inCycle’s mini documentary series focuses on the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe, Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo. He was the first Colombian to turn professional in Europe, riding for Belgian team Mann-Grundig in 1968 and enjoying an 11-year career.

