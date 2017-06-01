inCycle: Behind the scenes with Vincenzo Nibali at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of inCycle, the team takes a look behind the scenes with local hero Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) as he tackled the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia. Rising star Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) talks about her move to European racing, which has reaped plenty of reward, and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) discusses his Grand Tour debut.

Nibali went into this year's Giro d'Italia as the defending champion and the crowd favourite. The inCycle team talks to Nibali's teammates and the man himself as he rides to a stage victory and third overall.

Rivera has long been a promising talent but, after moving to Sunweb for 2017, the 24-year-old American has delivered on that promise, with victories at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders. Rivera talks to inCycle about switching American racing for the hustle and bustle of Europe.

Finally, former runner Woods stepped up to WorldTour racing last season and made his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia last month. The Canadian talks about what it's like to ride a three-week race for the first time.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.