inCycle: Postlberger's Giro d'Italia and Wellens looks back at 2016 - Video

Lukas Pöstlberger and Rüdiger Selig mugging for the camera at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's episode of inCycle the show looks back to an exciting opening to the Giro d'Italia with an interview with stage 1 winner and former maglia rosa Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe). The Austrian surprised the sprinters on the opening day of racing with a daring attack in the finale. Since then Andre Greipel, Fernando Gaviria and Bob Jungels have all worn the leader's jersey, while Pöstlberger has made it into a break on stage 6.

While all eyes are on this year's race, inCycle also track down Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) who won stage 6 of last year's Giro d'Italia to take his first stage in a Grand Tour. Wellens attacked from a break and then held off a chase from the GC favourites to win at the top of the finish in Roccaraso.

And inCycle also catch up with Australian sprinter, Chloe Hosking. The Ale Cipollini rider has been in fine fettle this season and recently finished third overall at the Tour of Chongming Island. inCycle sat down with the 26-year-old to talk about sprinting, getting better with age, and the development of racing in China.