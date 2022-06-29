'Incredible' Copenhagen crowd greets 2022 Tour de France teams - Gallery

Image 1 of 42 Tour de France defending champion Tadej Pogača of UAE Team Emirates spoke to the crowd (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Alpecin-Deceuninck in their new kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Cofidis on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Lotto Soudal with new sponsor Dstny providing the blue accent. South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg is a new addition to the team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Astana Qazaqstan on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 The Breton flag flies for Arkéa-Samsic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Bora-Hansgrohe with national champions Felix Großschartner and Nils Politt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 EF Education-EasyPost in their unmistakable new kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Israel-Premier Tech also had a new jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Rigoberto Uran heads to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Warren Barguil kept it cool (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 AG2R Citroën were missing one on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Danish flags fly in the massive crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen got a huge round of applause from his home crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Alpecin-Deceuninck (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 BikeExchange in Tivoli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 BikeExchange-Jayco head on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 BikeExchange-Jayco on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Jasper Philipsen leads his team to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Movistar Team roll in (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 42 Alpecin-Deceuninck (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 42 Mads Pedersen waves to home Danish crowd (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 42 Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 Riders filmed the rowdy crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 42 The crowd in Tivoli was bonkers (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 A young fan cheers (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 A view of the teams presentation (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 A view of the teams presentation (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 Dane Mads Pedersen was first to arrive on the stage (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark had the crowd chanting his name as he took the stage for Jumbo-Visma during the Teams Presentation (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 Dane Jakob Fuglsang of Israel-Premier Tech rides to the stage in Copenhagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 Dane Mikkel Honoré of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl heads to the stage at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers received a warm welcome as a favourite for the time trial on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 42

Two days before the historic Grand Départ of the Tour de France (opens in new tab) in Copenhagen, Denmark, the 22 teams and most of the 176 riders assembled for the start of the 109th edition of the Grand Tour in Copenhagen, Denmark. It marked the 24th time that the Tour has started outside France.

The Danish capital was decorated with the colours and banners of the maillot jaune to mark the occasion across a 1.5km closed route, with a stage set in on the lawn in Tivoli. Teams rode from Lille Langebro on Vester Voldgade and then through Tivoli Gardens to the presentation on stage, allowing fans to enjoy the celebration live and on big screens on the unique route.

The crowd assembled in front of the Tivoli stage roared to life when the first team to be introduced, Trek-Segafredo, arrived with Dane Mads Pedersen (opens in new tab) (Trek-Segafredo) wearing the multi-coloured bands on his jersey as former world champion. Eight other Danes were waved to the enthusiastic crowd throughout the ceremonies, including three riders from the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl squad on home soil - Kasper Asgreen (opens in new tab), Mikkel Honoré and Michael Mørkøv.

However, no rider received a louder welcome than last year's Tour de France runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. The Jumbo-Visma rider choked up as the crowd chanted his name as if he'd kicked the winning goal of the World Cup final.

“It’s very emotional. I want to say thanks to everyone and what a warm welcome,” Vingegaard said to the crowd.

Jakob Fuglsang (opens in new tab) of Israel-Premier Tech spoke to the crowd about taking his 11th start in the Tour de France. “I’m super proud to be here. And proud to show my teammates and the other riders what wonderful people are here in Denmark.”

Other teams with Danes on the rosters who were crowd-pleasers included Andreas Kron of Lotto Soudal, Christopher Juul Jensen with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, and Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates, a teammate of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar.

“It’s crazy,” Kron said about riding his first Tour de France and starting in front of a home crowd. “It is incredible for this scenario. I was calm until I came here [on stage], and I’m a bit nervous.”

Sprinkled in between the parade of riders and comments, multi-platinum Danish pop band Lukas Graham entertained the crowd with live music.

Teams which sported new kits, a few with sponsor updates, for the Tour de France included EF Education-EasyPost, Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma, Lotto Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe and Alpecin-Fenix, which will replace Fenix with Belgian sponsor Deceuninck. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert announced they've extended their partnership with bike maker Cube for three years, while Movistar revealed a new helmet for the Tour made by ABUS.

