More teams reveal special Tour de France kits, new sponsors

On the eve of the 2022 Tour de France, several teams have announced new sponsors and/or changed out their standard racing kit for a different look. Before the teams presentation, Lotto-Soudal and Trek-Segafredo revealed drastic alterations to their outfits, while Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin team changed its name, replacing Fenix with Belgian sponsor Deceuninck.

Trek-Segafredo's dark blue kit, a drastic departure from their normal white and red jersey is somewhere between Alpecin-Deceuninck and Movistar's, with the Trek logo atop a red and blue graphic. It avoids a conflict with the Tour de France best young riders' jersey, which is white.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck kit is a lighter, medium blue - similar to QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's, but with solid blue shoulders and the red-background Alpecin logo remaining in the same position.

Lotto Soudal brought in elements from their new sponsor for 2023, Dstny, taking the company's teal corporate colour and making it a bright aqua blue similar to Astana Qazaqstan. The team will sport the new colour on their helmets and stripes on their right arm band and left leg band.

These announcements follow other reveals, like EF Education-EasyPost's bold graphic design collaboration between Rapha and Palace Skateboards and Israel-Premier Tech's colourful fresh design to bring attention to a campaign to build a bike centre in Rwanda.

Bora-Hansgrohe last week unveiled a redesign for the Tour de France that replaces the dark green sections of their kit with white.

In April, Jumbo-Visma revealed a Tour de France kit inspired by Dutch masters Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert announced they've extended their partnership with bike maker Cube for three years, while Movistar revealed a new helmet for the Tour made by ABUS.